Three-member burglary gang arrested in Hyderabad

The police recovered Rs.10,000 and other articles from them

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: A three-member gang of property offenders involved in a theft was arrested by the Balapur police on Saturday. The police recovered Rs.10,000 and other articles from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Ghouse (29), Salam Bawazeer (26) and Mujahed Khan (20) all residents of Shaheen Nagar.

“Last Sunday, the trio went to a house at Sadathnagar and after breaking the lock, stole cash and household articles before leaving the place,” said Bhaskar Reddy, SHO, Balapur. They were caught on Saturday by the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .