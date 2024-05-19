Man drowns in tank while fishing in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 06:45 PM

Nirmal: A 45-year-old man accidentally drowned in an irrigation tank when he was fishing at Itikyal village in Pembi mandal on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Sunday. Pembi Sub-Inspector R Shankar said the body of Chunchu Laxmanna, a tribal from the village, was found in the tank by his son.

Laxmanna had left home for fishing on Saturday and did not return till morning. His son spotted the body while he was scanning the edges of the village. He informed police about the incident.

Laxmanna is survived by his wife and son.