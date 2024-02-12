Two youngsters drown in farm well in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two youngsters drowned in a farm well in Chintalamanepalli mandal centre on Sunday evening. The incident came to light on Monday morning.

Chintalamanepalli police said that Thummide Harish (22) and his friends Kambala Mahesh (23) both from Chintalamanepalli mandal centre met with a watery grave. Expert divers were called in to fish out the bodies from the well. Police said that it was yet to be ascertained whether the youngsters slipped into the well or were trying to take a bath.

The youngsters went to the well after attending a function. They reportedly partied at the spot. Empty bottles of liquor were found near the well. Police suspected that one of the youngsters boozed and wanted to have a bath in the well resulting in the mishap. However, a case was registered and investigations were taken up.