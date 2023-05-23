SIT of Hyderabad police digging deeper into TSPSC question paper leak case

SIT team found nearly 15 question papers were leaked by prime suspects and 35 persons have been arrested so far in the case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Hyderabad police are digging deeper into the Telangana State Public Service Commission question paper leak case and so far has arrested 35 persons.

The SIT team has found that nearly 15 question papers were leaked by prime suspects Praveen Kumar, assistant section officer-cum-personal assistant of TSPSC secretary, Rajasekhar Reddy, network administrator of TSPSC.

“The police team prepared a list of top 100 candidates in each question paper leaked by the suspects and verifying their financial and educational background, call details records and other aspects,” said a senior official associated with the probe.

In certain cases, the police visited the villages where the candidates stay and conducted enquiries about their background. In some other cases the police teams went to their work place and enquired about the credentials of the candidates.

“Although it is big and complex task, we are pursuing it. Wherever there was strong evidence against the candidates, we arrested them. In several cases, an amount between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh was paid by the candidates to the other suspects who provided the question papers,” said the official.

The police during their probe found that the middlemen obtained the list of candidates who had applied for the TSPSC exam and contacted them after buying the question paper from Rajasekhar Reddy and Praveen Kumar.

The Begum Bazaar police had booked a case against nine persons initially in connection with the TSPSC and produced them before the court. Among those arrested initially are Praveen Kumar, Rajasekhar Reddy, Renuka – Hindi pandit and her husband Dakiya Naik who works with rural development department.

Rajasekhar had obtained the login details of a section officer and using it logged into the computers of the confidential system and copied question papers into a pen drive.