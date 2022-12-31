| Three New Tribal Gurukuls To Come Up In Telangana Satyavathi Rathod

Three new tribal gurukuls to come up in Telangana: Satyavathi Rathod

Minister for Tribal Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said the government would soon open three new Tribal Gurukuls in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: Minister for Tribal Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said the government would soon open three new Tribal Gurukuls in the State.

Speaking to media after inaugurating the SR Sankaran Conference Hall in DSS Bhavan here on Saturday, Satyavathi Rathod stated that currently there were about 183 tribal gurukuls in the State and shortly three more would be set up for the benefit of tribal children.

The Minister stated that the government was providing free quality training to tribal students for national level competitive exams like IIT and NEET by appointing study centers across the State.

Till now about 1200 tribal students have got admissions in MBBS and engineering in various prestigious colleges across the country, she informed.

The government was providing financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to poor tribal students for pursuing higher education abroad through Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship.

She informed that the government had introduced “CM ST Entrepreneurship & Innovation Scheme” to train the Schedule Tribe youths as entrepreneurs. The State government has sanctioned Rs1000 crore for laying BT roads in 12,475 tribal habitations this year, she said.