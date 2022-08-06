TS Govt established gurukuls to provide quality education to students: Koppula Eshwar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Photo: Facebook

Hyderabad: Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar here on Saturday said the State government set up a large number of gurukul institutions to provide quality education to students in the State.

“We are providing quality education and nutritional food to as many as six lakh students in 985 gurukuls through five societies,” he said after taking part in an event at minority gurukul educational society office here.

The minister distributed certificates of appreciation and mementoes to students who achieved excellent results. He said that the gurukul institutions running in Telangana received appreciation from many celebrities from abroad.

“These institutes, which are achieving excellent results and excelling in sports and other fields as well as studies, were a source of pride for everyone”, he added