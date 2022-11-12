Satyavathi Rathod inaugurates State Level Tribal Gurukul Games, Sports Meet for girls

Minister Satyavathi Rathod inaugurated the sixth State Level Tribal Gurukul Games and Sports Meet-2022 for girls got underway at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given top priority to education of tribal students and number of Gurukuls has increased manifold in the last eight years, stated Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod.

The minister inaugurated the sixth State Level Tribal Gurukul Games and Sports Meet-2022 for girls organised under the aegis of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Education Institutions Society at Bhadrachalam in the district on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering Satyavathi said that students studying in government Gurukuls have been successful in academics as compared to corporate schools. Students who studied in the Gurukul and other government schools were succeeding in IIT, JEE and NEET exams.

The Chief Minister increased tribal reservation quota and provided education and job opportunities to tribal students. Students should grab the opportunities provided by the government and pave the way for their golden future, she suggested.

English medium instruction was being provided in all Gurukuls across the State. In the last seven years in the state, the TRS government has spent huge amounts of funds for development of Gurukul education and increased the number of Gurukuls from 91 in the past to 183 now.

Satyavathi told the participants of the meet that self-confidence was a weapon and one should work hard to achieve their goals. Games not only contribute to physical strength but also to health and mental happiness. Students should be prepared to compete with the world.

As many as 1200 girls from tribal Gurukuls all over Telangana were participating in the four-day meet where 25 events would be conducted. MP Maloth Kavitha, ZP chairman Koram Kanakaiah, MLA P Veeraiah, ITDA PO P Gautam and others were present.