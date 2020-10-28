Three police constables suspended in Hyderabad for misconduct

The suspended personnel were Mandula Sharath of the City Armed Reserve Police, Gantepaka Sudhakar of Chilkalguda and Babu Rao of Bahadurpura police station

Hyderabad: Three police constables working with the Hyderabad City Police were placed under suspension on charges of misconduct by City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

The suspended personnel were Mandula Sharath of the City Armed Reserve Police, Gantepaka Sudhakar of Chilkalguda and Babu Rao of Bahadurpura police station.

Babu Rao was suspended for manhandling a few local persons and arguing with a GHMC team that was distributing cash in flood-affected areas. His house was in Kamatipura and his family had collected the relief amount from there. However, he took another family member to Bahadurpura and demanded the assistance from there too, again resulting in an argument with locals and GHMC staff. A case was also registered against Babu Rao and his family members at Kamatipura police station following a complaint.

Sudhakar and Sharath were placed under suspension for indulging in unruly behavior in their locality and quarreling with each other in an inebriated state. A petty case was booked against them at the Begumpet police station following which they were placed under suspension.

