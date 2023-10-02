| Three Policemen Suspended For Alleged Custodial Torture Of Dalit Youth In Visakhapatnam

The victim Bandevapuram Papu was brought to the police station after a complaint of stealing a fighting rooster was filed against him.

By ANI Published Date - 06:53 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Visakhapatnam: Three police officers posted at a police station in Visakhapatnam were suspended on Monday for allegedly torturing in custody a Dalit youth who was arrested in a theft case.

The suspended police officers were posted at Padmanabham police station where they allegedly committed the crime, said officials.

He was then subjected to alleged custodial torture which resulted in the fracture of his right leg.

The victim was admitted to hospital on Sunday. After the news of it spread, the people in the village where the victim lives protested and took out a protest march in front of the police station.

This led to the declaration of an inquiry by Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar, Visakhapatnam, into this alleged torture.

The commissioner asked the DCP (crime) Naganna to conduct an inquiry into this.

The DCP prima facie found out that third-degree methods were committed on the victim. It was based on the DCP’s report that the suspension order was issued by the commissioner.

A charge memo was also issued against the inspector of the police station Sanyasi Naidu.

The suspended police personnel were sub-inspector of crime wing K Malleswara Rao, and constables Katta Srinivasa Rao and K Satish, said an official.