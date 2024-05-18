Five students of TSWR CoE-Bellampalli shine in EAPCET

TSWR CoE Bellampalli principal Inala Saidulu said that Jamidi Pranay stood at the top in the centre by securing 4,885th rank.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 07:13 PM

Mancherial: Five students of Telangana Social Welfare Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli shined in Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) of which results were declared on Saturday.

TSWR CoE Bellampalli principal Inala Saidulu said that Jamidi Pranay stood at the top in the centre by securing 4,885th rank, while M Shivakrishna got 7,123rd rank, and Yarkar Nikith and Gomasa Akhil registered 17,928th and 18,578th ranks, respectively. He stated that 23 students from the institute qualified in the test out of the total 24 who appeared for it.

Also Read Girls outperform boys in TS EAPCET 2024 Results