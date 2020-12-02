Three techies held with LSD, hashish oil in Hyderabad

Excise officials seized 56 LSD blots each weighing 150 micrograms along with plastic bottles containing hashish oil from the possession of the techies I Shiva Sena Reddy of Moula Ali and Meka Sai Vipin

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: Three software engineers were arrested for allegedly possessing hashish oil and LSD blots, by the Prohibition and Excise department.

On reliable information, the excise officials increased surveillance at Tarnaka and seized 56 LSD blots each weighing 150 micrograms along with plastic bottles containing hashish oil from the possession of the techies I Shiva Sena Reddy of Moula Ali and Meka Sai Vipin of Vanasthalipuam.

On further enquiry, Shiva revealed that he purchased each LSD blot for Rs 800 during his recent visit to Goa and was selling the same here for Rs 2,000 per blot. Vipin Sai allegedly used to arrange hashish oil which was allegedly supplied by his friend Cherukuri Harshavardhan of Ghatkesar for Rs 2,500 per bottle, officials said.

The same was later sold for Rs 4,000 per bottle. Based on Sai’s information, a team searched the house of Harshavardhan, a software engineer, in Ghatkesar and seized 212 gm of hashish oil, Excise Assistant Superintendent N Anji Reddy, said.

Inquiries revealed that the hashish oil was supplied by one Karthik of Visakhapatnam, who is now absconding, for Rs 1 lakh per kg. He was also supplying the oil to needy customers for Rs 2,500 per bottle each weighing 12 grams.

According to officials, it was observed that in the last few months many students and software engineers were getting addicted to marijuana or hashish oil without having knowledge about the ill effects. “One should keep in mind that smoking of marijuana is the gateway of all sorts of drugs,” they said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .