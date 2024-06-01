Jubilee Hills police nab local dealer, seize 43 LSD blots

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 June 2024, 03:34 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local drug peddler who was allegedly selling LSD blots was nabbed by the Jubilee Hills police on Saturday. The police seized 43 LSD blots, a car and a mobile phone from them.

The alleged drug dealer V Lakshmipathi alias Lucky (28), a resident of Bhongir, discontinued his B. Tech course and through social media contacted some persons who were selling drugs.

“Laskhmipathi through his contacts in Mumbai was procuring the drugs through courier and selling it in the city to his customers,” said the police.

He is previously involved in six such cases. The police arrested and remanded him.