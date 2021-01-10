Three times when cricketers got abused by spectators

The ongoing test match in Sydney between India and Australia saw one such incident when Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were abused by some of the Australian supporters.

By | Published: 1:23 pm 1:42 pm

The heat is always on when heavyweights of the cricket world Australia and India clash. With the new-age Indian team giving it back to the sledges thrown at them, the Aussies have at instances been pushed on the back foot. The players, however, once off the field have cordial relations with each other, sometimes even seen attending parties together or catching up for dinner.

But things take an ugly turn when the crowds get involved. Some nasty comments are passed by the spectators often targeting certain players, sometimes abusing them racially.

The ongoing test match in Sydney between India and Australia saw one such incident when Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were abused by some of the Australian supporters.

The game was halted for about 15 minutes as umpires were having discussion at the boundary line. The game was resumed after the group of men were escorted out of the stands by security officials.

Here is a list of instances when cricketers were abused by the spectators

Fans abused David Warner in the World Cup 2019:

David Warner has been jeered by the English fans time and again, due to his involvement in the ball-tampering incident. He was abused by the fans in the World Cup 2019 in England and also in the Ashes which followed later that year.

“It was the first time I’ve been here (England) and not got abused. It was quite nice!,” Warner said after the match, during the first T20 International on 5th September 2020.

Cheteshwar Pujara facing racial abuse during his Yorkshire Stint:

Cheteshwar Pujara one of the few batsmen faced a similar incident in the English county side Yorkshire, which took him close to committing suicide after what he experienced.

Sydney crowd targeted Virat Kohli in 2012:

Virat Kohli was a newbie during his first tour to Australia. The Sydney crowd repeatedly taunted Kohli while fielding on the outer half of the ground. The crowd targeted the youngster for his aggressive nature on the field.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .