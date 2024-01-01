Thunders emerge champions at MSK Prasad U-16 International Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Victorious MSK ICA Thunders team members after their triumph on Monday.

Hyderabad: MSK ICA Thunders recorded a 41-run victory over Nexgen CA U-16 in the final of the MSK Prasad U-16 International Tournament held at Harika International Cricket Ground, Hyderabad on Monday.

Batting first, Thunders posted 196/6 in 25 overs with the help of Rohan’s 45 runs. In reply, Nexgen managed 155/9. Yochan Annabathuni picked up 3 wickets to set up the victory for Thunders.

Brief Scores: MSK ICA Thunders 196/6 in 25 overs (Kritin Kothapally 33, Aakarsh D 35 no, Rohan 45 no; Dev Mehta 3/42) bt Nexgen CA U-16 155/9 in 25 overs (M Hansin Reddy 47, Yochan Annabathuni 3/16, Vikhyath 2/32).

Awards: Best Batsman: Harsha Reddy (Nexgen), Best Bowler: Bhanu Swaroop (FCCA), Best Fielder: Mote Jaswant (GMS), Player of the match: Vikhyath (MSK ICA Thunders), Man of the series: N Manoj Kumar (MSK ICA Thunders), Catch of the Tournament: Rohan Boppana (MSK ICA Thunders).