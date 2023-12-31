Hyderabad’s Sreemanya grabs top honours in Gaby Amengual’s Memorial Tour

Sunday, Dec 31, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 31 December 23
A Sreemanya Reddy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player A Sreemanya Reddy grabbed top honours in the Gaby Amengual’s Memorial Tour in women’s category in Open Marratxi, Mallorca, Spain on Sunday.

In the final, the State player continued her hot streak to clinch a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Georgina Satchell. Prior to her win in the final, Sreemanya upset top seed Rosalina Elisabeth and third seed Lara Diaz Garcia in semifinal and quarterfinal clashes respectively.

Results: Final: A Sreemanya Reddy bt Georgina Satchell 6-2, 7-5.

