Hyderabad’s Sreemanya grabs top honours in Gaby Amengual’s Memorial Tour

In the final, Sreemanya continued her hot streak to clinch a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Georgina Satchell

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

A Sreemanya Reddy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player A Sreemanya Reddy grabbed top honours in the Gaby Amengual’s Memorial Tour in women’s category in Open Marratxi, Mallorca, Spain on Sunday.

In the final, the State player continued her hot streak to clinch a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Georgina Satchell. Prior to her win in the final, Sreemanya upset top seed Rosalina Elisabeth and third seed Lara Diaz Garcia in semifinal and quarterfinal clashes respectively.

Results: Final: A Sreemanya Reddy bt Georgina Satchell 6-2, 7-5.