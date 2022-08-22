Thwart attempts to create unrest in country by divisive forces: CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that conspiracies were being hatched to create unrest in the country through divisive politics, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao urged the intelligensia to thwart such attempts by speaking up against them and enlighten the people of the country to bring them together for the country’s progress.

He felt that it was not wise on the part of the intellectuals to stay oblivious to the disturbing trends being created by the vested groups.

“Even 75 years after the independence, the aspirations of the poor remained unfulfilled and those belonging to the downtrodden sections continue to get ignored. Despite having all resources abundantly, people from many sections of the society are concerned that they were receiving the fruits of independence,” the Chief Minister said, while addressing the closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian independence at LB Stadium on Monday.

Chandrashekhar Rao stated that Mahatma Gandhi had proved that people can fight and defeat the most powerful forces in the world with non-violence. He emphasised the need to create awarness about the freedom struggle and the role of leaders like Gandhi as well as importance of freedom among younger generation.

“It is sad that some sick-minded people are speaking wrongly about our founding fathers like Mahatma Gandhi without realising their sacrifices. We must set aside the differences of caste and religion to work unitedly for this nation’s progress,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness over participation of people of Telangana in the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian independence day and making it a grand success.

He termed the mass singing of national anthem by over one crore people at the same time on August 16 and screening of Gandhi movie for over 22 lakh people, as proud moments for the State. He urged people not to get bogged down by pandemics like Covid and instead, move forward.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and hoisted the national flag. He felicitated noted persons from sports, literature and culture, social services and other achievers on the occasion.