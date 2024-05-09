| Traffic Advisory Issued For Friday In View On Pm Modis Public Meeting In Hyderabad

Traffic advisory issued for Friday in view on PM Modi’s public meeting in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 May 2024, 05:12 PM

Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting being organised by the BJP at LB Stadium on Friday between 4 pm and 8 pm, certain traffic restrictions will be placed in the surroundings, said the city traffic police.

Traffic congestion points:

*Hyderabad (Begumpet) Airport – Shoppers Stop – Hyderabad Public School – Begumpet Flyover – Green Lands – Monappa Island junction – Yashoda Hospital – Raj Bhavan – VV Statue – Khairatabad Flyover – NTR Marg – Telugu Thalli junction – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi – Hyderabad Traffic Police junction.

Similary, traffic flow will also be impacted at LB Stadium – Nampally – Basheerbagh – BJR Statue – SBI Gunfoundry – GPO Abid Road Circle – Nampally station road – Khan Lateef Khan building – Sujatha School junction – KLK Building – Liberty – Himayathnagar – State Assembly – MJ Market and Hyderguda.

The RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue should avoid LB Stadium route towards Khan Lateef Khan building and take diversion towards Nampally.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience. In case of any inconvenience in commuting, contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline – 9010203626 for assistance.