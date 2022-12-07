Indian Racing League is set to return to Hyderabad on December 10 and 11

Hyderabad: In a run-up to the first-ever Formula E race scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on February 11, the single-seater motor racing championship, Indian Racing League is coming back to Hyderabad this weekend on December 10 and 11. The inaugural round of the IRL was hosted in Hyderabad on November 19 and 20. However, Round 1 of the IRL was cancelled due to an accident that took place between the drivers from Chennai Turbo Riders and Goa Aces teams.

The event then shifted to Chennai, which hosted Round 2 (December 26 & 27) and Round 3 (December 3 & 4) of the IRL at the Madras International Circuit. And, the Hyderabad Blackbirds team emerged victorious in the second and third rounds of the IRL.

With Round 4 being scheduled in Hyderabad, motorsport fans in the city are again eagerly waiting to experience the adrenaline rush when Wolf Thunder GB08 cars hit the track this weekend at the Hyderabad Street Circuit.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Racing league took to Twitter to share the news and remind fans about the event.

“Good Afternoon Hyderabad, the IRL is back in the City of Pearls! We had a ton of fun last time around, & with competitive races coming to the Hyderabad Street Circuit this weekend, things are about to heat up! Be there on the 10th & 11th of December to catch the rush (sic),” IRL Tweeted.

Akhil Rabindra, Arjun Narendran, Vitantonio Liuzzi, and Gosia Rdest are the four drivers to represent the IRL’s Hyderabad team in the racing event.