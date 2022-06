Tiger Cup: Akhil, Charan star in Hyderabad Bottling victory

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: S Akhil slammed 113 while E Sree Charan scalped five wickets for 11 in Hyderabad Bottling’s 114-run victory over Mayura in the Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 Tiger Cup, on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Canara Bank 33 in 15 overs (G Arjun 5/7, G Vidath 3/9) lost to Balaaji CC 36/2 in 3.3 overs; XI Masters 79/4 in 15 overs lost to Anu CC 81/3 in 7.5 overs; Raju CC 85 in 20 overs lost to AOC 87/2 in 14.1 overs (Shivam Tiwari 44); Vijay CC 108/3 in 20 overs (C Kaushik 43) lost to Cambridge XI 109/4 in 8.4 overs (Jayram Reddy 40no); Hyderabad Bottling 215/3 in 16 overs (S Akhil 113, A Vinay 58) Mayura 101/8 in 16 overs (K A Manoj 41; E Sree Charan 5/11); Saint Sai 149/5 in 20 overs (Karan Kumar 43) Kosaraju 128/9 in 20 overs (Sunny Pawar 3/27); Manikumar 147/7 in 20 overs (Bhupendra Kumar 3/28) lost to Marredpally CC 148/6 in 18.2 overs (P Tejas 50); Apex CC 164/4 in 17 overs (Shahnawaz Khan 54) PJLCC 68/6 in 17 overs; Visaka 44/0 in 5 overs lost to Sri Chakra 48/1 in 4.2 overs; Universal 98/6 in 15 overs (Aawez Ahmed 54; Dubey 3/10) bt HBCC 95/4 in 15 overs; Sportive 179/3 in 20 overs (Shaik Sameer 75, Sandeep Goud 66) vs Medak Dist. 6/no loss in 1.2 overs; Sec’bad Gymkhana 93 in 19.3 overs (B Ram Prakash 4/22) vs Sec’bad Nawabs 23/0; Nizamabad 123 in 19.5 overs (Shubham Sharma 3/14) lost to Rohit XI 124/0 in 12.2 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 62no, M Sai Pragnay Reddy 58no); Beema CC 145 in 19.2 overs (C Vishal Yadav 50; P Arvind 3/18) Yadav Dairy 122/7 in 20 overs (C Sriram 43; P Vijay Simha Reddy 4/22); VP Willowmen 109/7 in 20 overs (Ayaan Ahmed 58; M Sai Arun 3/18) Young Citizens 77 in 16.4 overs (Ayaan Ahmed 3/12, R Abhilash 3/18); Hyderabad Titans 146/6 in 20 overs (Shaik Majeed 48, Md Mujahed 42) (by VJD Method) Khammam Dist 85/5 in 12.4 overs; Hyd Patriots 50 in 13.5 overs (BVS Shashank 4/6) lost to Abhinav Colts 53/1 in 4.5 overs; Jai Bhagawathi 212/5 in 20 overs (Shaik Zainuddin 41, A Jai ram Kashyap 44no) Deccan Blues 72 in 18 overs; Deccan Wanderers 162/8 in 20 overs (Shaik Sahil 52) RJCC 98 in 19.2 overs (Yuvraj 40).