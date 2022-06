Tiger Cup: India Cements down Income Tax by 3 wickets

Published Date - 09:57 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: M Samhith Reddy hit 51 as India Cements defeated Income Tax by three wicket sin the knockout phase of the Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 Tiger Cup, on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: Concorde 85/9 in 10 overs (G Arjun 3/19) bt Balaaji 68/6 in 10 overs (E Geeta Krishna 33); Balaji Colts 110/5 in 20 overs ( B Varaprasad 31) lost to Sporting XI 112/ 1 in 6.3 overs ( K Nitesh Reddy 46 no); Apex CC 124/7 in 20 overs (Syed Firasuddin 40, Megavath Siddu Nayak 59) lost to SBI 125/6 in 19.1 overs (T Suman 34, Danny Derek Prince 29); Combined Districts 53/8 in 16 overs (Trishank Gupta 3/9, B Raj Kumar 2/15, Gopi Reddy 2/11) lost to Cambridge XI 59/2 in 7 overs (K Vamshi 24no); Income Tax 105/7 in 13 overs (B Sandeep 28; K Sundesh 2/16, C Hitesh 2/28) lost to India Cements 108/7 in 12.4 overs (Shreyas Vala 22, M Samhith Reddy 51, Saqlain Arafat 3/14).