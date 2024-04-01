Railway Police seize Rs 37.50 lakh at Secunderabad railway station

The man P Laxman Ram (45), a resident of Tamilnadu was carrying the cash in his bag when the GRP Secunderabad police caught him during checking at the railway station.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 April 2024, 07:06 PM

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police, Secunderabad seized Rs. 37.50 lakh alleged unaccounted money from a businessman at Secunderabad railway station on Sunday evening.

The police seized the cash as the businessman failed to provide proper documents in support of the cash. The amount was handed over to Income Tax authorities for further action.