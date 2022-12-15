Tiger kills two elderly persons in Maharashtra

The victims were Baburao Buddaji Kamble (68), a resident of Rudrapur village in Sawali Taluq and Lahanu Sopankar (54) from Kantapet village in Mool Taluq of Chandrapur district

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:41 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Adilabad: In two separate incidents, two elderly persons were mauled to death by a tiger in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra in a gap of 12 hours from Wednesday evening.

Sources said the victims were Baburao Buddaji Kamble (68), a resident of Rudrapur village in Sawali Taluq and Lahanu Sopankar (54) from Kantapet village in Mool Taluq of Chandrapur district. Kamble died on the spot when a tiger attacked him while he was attending to nature’s call on the fringes of the forest at the village on Thursday around 6 am. Lahanu was also killed on the spot when a tiger pounced on him on Wednesday evening. He was grazing cattle in the forest.

On December 5, a tiger had killed Jangu Mare Kursinga (58), a native of Lakkadikot village in Rajura Taluq of Maharashtra. A tiger from the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve of Chandrapur district had strayed into Telangana and killed Sidam Bheem (69) at Gondapur village in Wankidi mandal on November 15.