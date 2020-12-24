Tiger pugmarks found at Aswaraopet in Kothagudem district

Speaking to Telangana Today Dammapet Forest Range Officer S Srinivas Rao said they were trying to ascertain in which direction the tiger went away after it was spotted by the villagers.

By | Published: 2:05 pm

Kothagudem: The pugmarks of an elusive tiger have been found at Tirumalakunta village of Aswaraopet mandal under Dammapet forest range in the district on Thursday. A few locals have spotted the big cat moving on the peripheries of the forest during the morning hours and alerted the forest officials. On receiving the information the forest officials have engaged animal trackers to trace out the tiger.

Speaking to Telangana Today Dammapet Forest Range Officer S Srinivas Rao said they were trying to ascertain in which direction the tiger went away after it was spotted by the villagers. There were no reports of the tiger causing harm to cattle. It might be recalled that the tiger was sighted at Regalla cross road in Laxmidevipalli mandal near Kothagudem town on Dec 16 and two earlier it attacked a calf and injured it at Gundlamadugu in Tekulapalli mandal under the limits of Kothagudem forest division.

