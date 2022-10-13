Tiger sighting triggers panic in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Pugmarks of a tiger recorded in the forests of Kolama village in Gadiguda mandal of Adilabad district on Wednesday

Adilabad: The sighting of a tiger on the fringes of the forest near Kosini, Ootpalli and Regulaguda villages in Kaghaznagar mandal, has triggered panic among locals.

The tiger was spotted by farmers when moving along the fringes of the forest and in agriculture fields of the three villages. It is learnt that the tiger, which made the area its home for the last two years, had delivered two cubs recently. Its sighting however has triggered panic among locals working in farms located near the forests.

Also Read Mild tremors felt in Adilabad

Incidentally, the tiger attacked a cow from a herd of cattle grazing in the forests of Kosini on Tuesday. The cow died on Wednesday. Sighting of the big cat was reported in different parts of Kaghaznagar forest division, which sees migration of tigers of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district of neighboring Maharashtra.

Forest officials have requested the public not to venture deep into the forest and to avoid sudden confrontations with the big cat. They also urged the rural folks not to harm the animal. Stating that the movement of the solitary animal was being tracked with the help of camera traps, they confirmed that they had found pugmarks of a tiger.

Meanwhile, a tiger killed a goat in the forests of Kolama village in Gadiguda mandal of Adilabad district on Wednesday. Forests of Thamsi and Bheempur mandals have been registering the movement of a tiger, reportedly from the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra for a few weeks.