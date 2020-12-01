Tiger sightings continue to scare villagers in Asifabad

A tiger was sighted near Meraguda village in Penchikalpet mandal, while another at Digida in Dahegaon mandal on Monday evening

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sighting of tigers continue to be reported from different parts of Kaghaznagar forest division, sending panic signals among locals and farmers who are already living in the grip of fear following the killings of two tribal youngsters by the carnivore within over a fortnight.

A tiger was sighted near Meraguda village in Penchikalpet mandal, while another at Digida in Dahegaon mandal on Monday evening.

Hemaji, a farmer of Meraguda, said that agriculture labourers had to run when they spotted a tiger which was about to attack them when they were picking cotton in a field at around 5 pm. Local foresters confirmed that the big cat was moving in the forest fringe villages and urged locals to be cautious. They requested the farmers not to venture into deep inside forests.

Meanwhile, another big cat reportedly strayed into Digida village. Alam Shankar, whose house is located on the fringes of the habitation, said he spotted a tiger sitting under a tree in front of his house at around 9 pm. The tiger ran away when he and other locals raised an alarm.

A tiger mauled tribal girl Pasula Nirmala (18) to death when she was picking cotton in an agriculture field at Kondapalli village of Penchikalpet mandal on Sunday. A big cat killed another tribal boy Sidam Vignesh (22) when he was fishing in a stream at Digida village in Dahegaon mandal on November 11. The two incidents of man-animal conflicts were the first to have occurred in Telangana.

