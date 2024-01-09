Tiger suspected to have died due to poisoning: Forest officials

Male adult tiger was found dead near a stream with a loosened snare around its neck. Initial investigations and observations found this to be a suspected case of poisoning, said RM Dobriyal

9 January 2024

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) RM Dobriyal said on Tuesday that the cause of the death of the tiger whose carcass was found in the forests of Darigaon village in Kaghaznagar on Monday might be a case of poisoning.

He along with Chief Wildlife Warden MC Pargaien and a team of experts sent by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and two veterinarians inspected the spot of the incident and the carcass on Tuesday.

Dobiryal stated that the male adult tiger was found dead near a stream with a loosened snare around its neck. Initial investigations and observations found this to be a suspected case of poisoning. Samples were sent to forensic labs for further investigations. A cattle kill, found near the location and suspected to be used for poisoning, has been disposed of.

The PCCF stated that the post-mortem of the carcass was performed and the carcass was burnt as per protocol of the NTCA. Local Forest staffers have intensified efforts to nab the culprits who allegedly poisoned the tiger to death. A complaint was lodged with the local police and investigations were on, he said.

On the tiger found dead on January 6, Dobriyal said the migration of tigers from the neighbouring Maharashtra could lead to territorial fights.

Field Director to Kawal Tiger Reserve S Santharam and DFO Neeraj Tebriwal, Forest Divisional Officer Vijay, Imran Siddiqui, a representative of NTCA and other officials were present.