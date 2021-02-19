Tiger tries to kill cattle in remote village in Asifabad, creates flutter

Forest Revenue Officer S Venugopal said the tiger attempted to attack the cattle tied to a wooden pole at around 4 am.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tiger tried to attack a cow in an interior Gundepalli village in Penchikalpet mandal early on Friday morning, triggering panic among the villagers. The big cat, however, fled the spot when the locals raised an alarm.

Forest Revenue Officer S Venugopal said the tiger attempted to attack the cattle tied to a wooden pole at around 4 am. The cow belongs to Gedem Pocham. The big cat entered the settlement that was on the path of the tiger and in the forest. The identity of the big cat is yet to be established, he said, adding that compensation would be given to Pocham soon.

The forest official said the pugmarks of the carnivore were recorded and awareness was being created among villagers as a precautionary measure in the wake of increased tiger movement in the area. Around five big cats are learned to be living in the forests of Penchikalpet forest range. They are sometimes sighted at streams and on the outskirts of forest fringe villages.

Meanwhile, some locals claimed that Gedem Tirupati, a neighbour of Pocham, managed to escape from being attacked by the same big cat that tried to kill the cow. Forest officials, however, refuted the claim and said it may have seen him but did not harm him because of the noise created by the villagers.

