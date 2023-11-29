Tight security measures in place for polls in Maoist-affected Mulugu

SP Gaish Alam highlighted the strategic division of 307 polling stations and 202 locations in Mulugu, categorized based on security concerns into normal, problematic, and Maoist-affected centres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Mulugu: In preparation for Thursday’s elections, officials have deployed 1300 personnel from 19 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), with an additional 650 home guards from Chhattisgarh, along with 300 from various departments and 78 others, all assigned to election duties within the district police department.

Adapting security measures accordingly, Alam emphasized a specialized action plan in response to the prevalence of left-wing extremists in the district, aiming for an uninterrupted election process.

To facilitate the movement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in remote forested areas, rigorous inspections by road opening parties have been conducted without impediment. Additionally, surprise vehicle inspections and bike patrols have been implemented, while a striking force has been organized into 10 teams, each effectively executing their duties.

Mulugu Returning Officer (RO) Ankit assured the public of essential security arrangements for a seamless electoral process. Flying squad teams are active in the field to deter any attempts at influencing voters, with static and video surveillance teams maintaining vigilance and fulfilling their responsibilities.

Ensuring voter convenience, facilities have been provisioned at Mulugu polling stations, including ramps, drinking water amenities, and voter assistance centres. Special efforts have been made to collect votes from 146 elderly and disabled individuals within the Mulugu Assembly constituency.

With 303 polling stations spread across 209 locations within the Mulugu Assembly Constituency, proactive measures have been taken at 98 critical and 83 left-wing extremism-affected stations. All necessary arrangements have been made, with no identified vulnerable polling stations.