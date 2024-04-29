Ancient Neolithic era ring stone unearthed in Bhupatipur by Telangana historians

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 05:18 PM

Hyderabad: Members of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam have unearthed an ancient ring stone, estimated to be dating back to 6,000 years to the Neolithic era, in Bhupatipur, Mulugu district.

The discovery of the ring stone artifact, which sheds light on ancient tools and technologies, was made by Ahobilam Karunakar, Cheedam Ravi, and Mohammed Naseeruddin.

The team revealed that the stone served multiple purposes, including as a weight for digging, a sinker for nets, and a foundation for polishing beads.

Sriramoju Haragopal, Convenor of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, elaborated on the significance of this find, highlighting its role in ancient daily life.

“This discovery echoes findings from Sanganakallu excavations, where a similar ring stone was collected by historian Ravi Corisetter,” he said.

The artifact from Sanganakallu now resides in the Bellary Museum, offering insights into prehistoric craftsmanship, particularly in shaping durable dolerite stones into functional items like bracelets, predating the advent of iron working.