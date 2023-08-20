Four-storied building tilts, spreads panic among residents in Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:10 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: Even as it was being constructed, a four-storied building started to tilt to a side spreading panic among local residents of Bahadurpura in the old city.

The under-construction structure at Housing Board Society in Bahadurpura started to lean and the same was noticed a couple of days by the local residents. Even as they kept an eye on it, anxiety grew on Saturday night when the building went leaning more towards its right side.

Locals noticed the gap widening between this structure, which still has scaffoldings at the ground floor level, and the adjoining building. Alarmed at this, residents in neighbourhood contacted the local corporator who in turn, informed the GHMC and local police about it.

The local police officials visited the spot first followed by the EV&DM team and the GHMC town planning staff. On Sunday morning, the GHMC senior officials visited the place and decided to bring down the building because it was not found suitable for occupation and posed a risk for the public.

The police barricaded the spot around the building and policemen took over the charge to prevent anyone from venturing near the building.

Deputy City Planner (south) Shyam Kumar said they had hired equipment to tear down the building and it is on way to the city. “It is a big building and we have hired long breaker crane to demolish the building in a systematic manner,” he said.