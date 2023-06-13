Hyderabad: Man murdered at Bahadurpura

The police have formed special teams to identify the victim and also nab the suspects

Hyderabad: An unidentified person was murdered by some individuals at Bahadurpura in the city on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the body of the man, who is yet to be identified, was found with multiple injuries at Danamma huts in Bahadurpura area by some persons who alerted the police. The police reached the spot and after preliminary examination shifted the body to mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The police have formed special teams to identify the victim and also nab the suspects. A case is registered.

