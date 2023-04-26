Time to hit these roads in Telangana for adventure

Here is a list of 10 extremely beautiful roads in Telangana that are worth taking a road trip on!

Telangana boasts of a stunning road network that offers a unique experience for travellers.

Hyderabad: Telangana is known for its rich culture, vibrant history, and mouth-watering cuisine. However, not many are aware of the State’s natural beauty that is waiting to be explored. The roads in Telangana are no exception. With scenic landscapes and awe-inspiring views, these roads are a treat to the eyes.

Hyderabad to Vikarabad Road: Starting from the bustling city of Hyderabad, this road takes you through scenic hills, dense forests, and quaint villages before culminating at the picturesque Ananthagiri Hills. The journey is best enjoyed during the monsoons when the hills are draped in lush greenery.

Khammam to Suryapet Road: This road connects the towns of Khammam and Suryapet and passes through stunning rice fields, quaint villages, and serene lakes. The drive is especially mesmerising during sunset when the skies turn into a spectacular canvas of colours.

Warangal to Mulugu Road: This road takes you through the heart of Telangana’s tribal region, where you can witness ancient rock formations, cascading waterfalls, and dense forests. The highlight of the journey is the scenic drive through the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary.

Hyderabad to Nagarjuna Sagar Road: This iconic road takes you through the Nallamala Forest Range and offers breathtaking views of the pristine Krishna River. The journey culminates at the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, where you can witness the sheer scale of this engineering marvel.

Adilabad to Kadem Road: This road takes you through the lush green forests of Adilabad and culminates at the serene Kadem Dam. The journey is best enjoyed during the monsoons when the waterfalls along the road are in full flow.

Hyderabad to Medak Road: This road takes you through the quaint town of Medak,

which is famous for its stunning Medak Cathedral. The journey offers stunning views of the lush green paddy fields and the quaint villages along the way.

Nizamabad to Basar Road: This road takes you through the serene Basar Saraswathi Temple, which is a famous pilgrimage site in Telangana. The journey offers stunning views of the lush green forests and the pristine Godavari River.

Hyderabad to Adilabad Road: This iconic road takes you through the dense forests of Adilabad and offers stunning views of the Kala Ashram, an art centre that showcases the traditional tribal arts and crafts of Telangana.

The State is a treasure trove of stunning roadways that offer a unique travel experience. Whether you’re a nature lover or a culture enthusiast, these 10 extremely beautiful roads in Telangana are a must-visit for anyone looking for an offbeat travel experience. So pack your bags, hit the road and explore the beauty of Telangana!

