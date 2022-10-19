Time to take a break and stay stress-free

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: Now that you crossed a milestone by attempting one of the most crucial exams to bag a government job, it’s time to give yourself a pat on the back. Irrespective of what the outcome is, it’s important to understand that you gave your best to the exam and there’s no need to stress or regret anything.

While you wait for the exam results, remember to do the following: Stay calm – As mentioned above, do not panic and don’t worry too much about the exam results. It’s important that you boldly took up a mammoth task and did everything in your capacity to do your best.

Take time for self-care – It’s not easy to devote months together and prepare for a competitive exam. As you’ve done that, it’s time to go a bit easy on yourself and pamper yourself with some TLC.

De-stress – As you have done during your preparation, take a break and unwind. If you are feeling overwhelmed and worried, try to do some exercise – even if it is just a walk in the neighbourhood – and meditation, to get that worry out of your system.

Talk to a friend – It’s only natural to feel tense over an exam result, but instead of worrying alone reach out to someone you trust and talk it out. Sharing feelings will help you get a better perspective. Equally important is avoiding people who make it difficult for you, for a while, and focus on yourself.