Tirumala: Andal Tiruvadippudi Utsavam from July 29 to August 7

Thirumanjanam and Asthanam to be performed in the evenings for Sri Andal Ammavaru on these festival days of Sri Andal Ammavari Tiruvadipuram Utsavam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 July 2024, 08:17 AM

Sri Andal Ammavari Tiruvadipuram Utsavam in Tirumala

Tirumala: Sri Andal Ammavari Tiruvadipuram Utsavam will be held from July 29 to August 7 at Tirupati in Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple. As part of this, Thirumanjanam and Asthanam will be performed in the evenings for Sri Andal Ammavaru on these festival days, a TTD press release said on Friday.

On August 7, on the occasion of Sattumora of Sri Andal Ammavaru from 9.30 am to 10.30 am, the Utsava Murthies of Sri Govindaraja Swamy and Sri Andal Ammavaru will be rendered Snapana Tirumanjanam. From 4 pm to 8 pm, the deities will be taken in a procession to Alipiri and a temple court will be held there.

After the special pujas, the procession will return to the temple from Alipiri and Sattumora will be performed in the presence of Sri Andal Ammavaru at 8 pm.