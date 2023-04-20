Tirumala: TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for July month in April

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ( TTD) has announced that the Arjitha Seva tickets for July will be released on April 20 at 10 am. TTD stated that the devotees can register online till 10 am for an electronic dip. After a lucky dip, the ticket will be issued at 12 pm.

The devotees who have got the tickets have to confirm the date of Srivari darshan and do online payment. The ticket for Tirumala Srivari Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradipalankara Seva will be released on April 20 at 11. 30am. The special entrance tickets for May and June will be released on April 25 at 10 am. TTD will release the Srivani Trust tickets for July on April 20 at 3 pm.

The Anga Pradakshiman token for July and the free special darshan token for May will be released on April 21.