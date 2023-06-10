Tirupati police recovered 1,820 stolen phones worth Rs 2.1 crores

The recovery operation was carried out in five stages. During the first four stages, a total of 780 phones valued at Rs 1.4 crore were recovered.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:05 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Tirupati: The Tirupati district police have recovered 1,180 lost mobile phones worth Rs 2.1 crore and promptly returned them to their respective owners. The recovery operation was carried out in five stages. During the first four stages, a total of 780 phones valued at Rs 1.4 crore were recovered. In the fifth and final stage, an additional 400 phones worth Rs 72 lakh were recovered.

According to P. Parameshwar Reddy, the Superintendent of Police (SP), individuals who have lost their mobile phones can immediately send a message containing “Hi” or “Help” to the Mobile Hunt WhatsApp number (9490617873) and provide the necessary details. Alternatively, they can file a case on the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal. By doing so, the phone will be blocked, preventing any misuse, and aiding the police in expediting the recovery process.

Under the guidance of State DGP Rajendranath Reddy, a specialized team led by CI Ramchandra Reddy has been formed specifically to recover lost mobiles.

In addition to their recovery efforts, the Tirupati district police are actively engaged in conducting extensive public awareness programs to educate the community about the CEIR portal. They are encouraging individuals to file complaints on the portal in case their phones are lost or stolen. However, it has been noted that only 50% of the received complaints have been resolved so far.