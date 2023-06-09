Tirumala witnesses heavy rush of devotees: 24 hours Sarvadarshan

The TTD said that pilgrims for Sarvadarshan might take 24 hours to offer their prayers. They have advised the pilgrims to plan their visit in advance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:49 AM, Fri - 9 June 23

Tirupati: The rush of devotees to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple increased on Friday. The sources say that all the compartments of the TTD are filled with devotees. The TTD said that pilgrims for Sarvadarshan might take 24 hours to offer their prayers. They have advised the pilgrims to plan their visit in advance.

On Thursday, a total of 70,160 devotees visited Tirumala. Out of these, 38,076 devotees tonsured their heads. The Srivari Hundi at the temple witnessed a huge inflow of donations, with an income of Rs 3.67 crore.

The TTD inaugurated a new Tirumala Balaji temple in Jammu on June 8, 2023. The temple is located in the scenic Shivalik forest in Majeen. The temple was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah via video conferencing.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, and TTD North Zone Additional Executive Officer Prashanthi Reddy.