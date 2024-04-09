TISS Hyderabad and Macquarie University launch dual degree programme

The first year of the academic programme on Public Policy is offered at School of Public Policy and Governance, TISS Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 05:18 PM

Hyderabad: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad, and Macquarie University, Sydney, have introduced a dual degree programme – MA in Public Policy and International Relations.

The first year of the academic programme on Public Policy is offered at School of Public Policy and Governance, TISS Hyderabad. The second year of the MA degree programme in International Relations is offered at Macquarie University, Sydney.

Also Read Need for depts to come together on adolescent issues: Telangana CS

Successful graduates will be awarded two degrees – Master of Arts in Public Policy and International Relations, TISS, while Macquarie University will award Masters in International Relations.

The unique MA programme weaves together the learning of policy architecture that is implemented at the local and national level but often influenced by institutions and actors representing bilateral and multilateral formulations.

Dean of International Relations at TISS Prof. Madhushree Sekher said the programme will equip students to deal with the newly-emerging challenges surrounding public policy in the international relations space.

Interested candidates can apply online at https://oia-admissions.tiss.edu/ on or before April 30.