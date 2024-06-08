IMT Hyderabad scholar Amit Mishra inducted as Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts

Mishra's research focuses on organizational behaviour, with particular emphasis on motivation, leadership, well-being and effective team management.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 04:38 PM

Amit Mishra

Hyderabad: Amit Mishra, a doctoral scholar at the Institute of Management Technology Hyderabad (IMT Hyderabad), has been inducted with a fellowship at the Royal Society of Arts (RSA), London.

Mishra’s research focuses on organizational behaviour, with particular emphasis on motivation, leadership, well-being and effective team management. This focus aligns with the RSA’s mission of promoting social progress and reform through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the arts.

“This recognition by the Royal Society of Arts is a great honour,” said Mishra adding, “It validates the importance of my research in creating positive and productive work environments. I am excited to contribute to the RSA’s ongoing efforts to build a better future for all.”

Amit’s academic journey includes a Bachelor’s degree in Physics, a Master’s degree from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Hyderabad, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from IMT Ghaziabad. Currently, he is undergoing his research training at IMT Hyderabad. Earlier this year, he was awarded the prestigious Dr. Ram Tarneja Award for his contributions to management literature.

The Royal Society of Arts, established in 1754, is a community of 30,000 innovators and thought leaders. The RSA fellowship includes distinguished figures such as Charles Dickens, Benjamin Franklin, Stephen Hawking, and Nelson Mandela.

Mishra’s induction into the esteemed group is a testament to his research and dedication to improving the world of work. “This recognition not only brings pride to me and IMT Hyderabad but also highlights the city’s growing importance as a hub for innovative research and thought leadership,” he adds.