Titanic’s first-class dinner menu up for auction 111 years after the ship’s sinking; check details here

The water-stained menu, dated April 11, 1912, reveals what the passengers ate just days before the ship met its disastrous fate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:47 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: The first-class dinner menu from the ill-fated Titanic is up for auction for a staggering £60,000. The water-stained menu, dated April 11, 1912, reveals what the passengers ate just days before the ship met its disastrous fate. This historic auction is scheduled for November 11 at Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd in Devizes, Wiltshire.

The menu is reportedly retrieved from the personal belongings of Len Stephenson, a Titanic victim hailing from Nova Scotia, Canada. Stephenson died in 2017, and his daughter Mary Anita discovered the menu while sorting through his stored possessions.

This food was reportedly served when the vessel had just left its last port of call, Queenstown (Cobh) in Ireland, and was travelling across the Atlantic. The menu is estimated to fetch £50,000- £70,000 (Rs 51 lakh to 71 lakh approximately) at the auction, according to a BBC report. Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge reportedly termed it the “remarkable survivor”.

Among other items up for auction are: a White Star Line deck blanket believed to have journeyed with a Titanic survivor to New York, a pocket watch recovered from the body of second-class passenger Sinai Kantor, and a rare broadside poster advertising third-class fares for the ill-fated voyage.

More than 1,500 people died when the Titanic struck an iceberg on April 14, 1912 and sank the following day.