Same sex couple Anjali Chakra, Sufi Malik end 5-year relationship, citing infidelity

Malik, expressing deep remorse, confessed to betraying Chakra and sought forgiveness from her and Allah. The couple's split marks the end of a once-celebrated partnership that captivated online audiences worldwide.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 03:35 PM

Hyderabad: Social media sensations Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik, renowned for their viral photoshoot five years ago, have announced the dissolution of their relationship. The news surfaced through individual Instagram posts on Sunday, revealing that Malik’s infidelity led to the breakup, just weeks before their planned wedding.

In a heartfelt statement, Malik seeks privacy and understanding, acknowledging the pain caused to loved ones by her actions.

The couple’s YouTube channel, boasting over 136,000 subscribers, was active until two months ago. A memorable proposal at the Empire State Building marked their engagement.