TJUDA condemns Revanth’s support to allopathy practitioners

Instead of addressing the recent incidents in Warangal and Parkal where patients died after getting treatment from quacks, the Chief Minister is unnecessarily supporting the quacks or allopathy practitioners, TJUDA said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 10:51 PM

Hyderabad: The members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) on Tuesday strongly condemned Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy’s recent assurances to conduct training and certification to quacks.

Such statements and promises endanger public health. Instead of addressing the recent incidents in Warangal and Parkal where patients died after getting treatment from quacks, the Chief Minister is unnecessarily supporting the quacks or allopathy practitioners, TJUDA said.

Efforts should focus on spreading awareness about the dangers of unqualified treatment and on Anti Microbial Resistance through proper anitbiotic use, it said.