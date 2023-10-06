TMC’s protests against Centre over ‘withholding funds’ to continue: Mahua Moitra

By ANI Published Date - 09:40 AM, Fri - 6 October 23

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said that protests against the Central Government over alleged inadequate disbursement of funds for MGNREGA and other social security schemes for West Bengal will continue till the state gets its due.

“This is going to continue till we get our dues. We started it in Delhi and we are continuing it in Bengal. We are waiting for the Governor (CV Ananda Bose ) to come back. So we will wait. He (Governor) seems to have run away as the minister (MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti) ran away,” Moitra told ANI.

MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said that she waited for over two hours to meet Trinamool MPs to discuss the issue at her office but the delegation did not show up. However, Moitra alleged that the minister was lying and said that the minister made Trinamool MPs “wait for 3 hrs and then ran away through back door” to avoid meeting the delegation.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday staged a protest in Kolkata against the central government on this issue.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and several other TMC leaders participated in the protest near the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking at the protest, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being a “pathological liar”.

“This protest will continue. The way they have withheld the money of the people (100 days of employment) the protest will continue against it. Narendra Modi is a vindictive leader. BJP is a pathological liar. They do not know how to speak anything except lies. What can I do?” Banerjee said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, black flags were shown to the cavalcade of Governor CV Ananda Bose in Siliguri.