TMREIS issues notification for admissions into Class V, Inter, backlog vacancies

Selection for admissions for minorities for Classes V, VI, VII and VIII and non-minorities for Class V will be on the basis of the first cum-first or lucky dip, the TMREIS said on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:36 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) has issued a notification for admissions into Class V, intermediate first year and against backlog vacancies for minorities in Classes VI, VII and VIII in Telangana Minorities Residential Schools and Junior Colleges across the State for the academic year 2023-24.

Selection for admissions for minorities for Classes V, VI, VII and VIII and non-minorities for Class V will be on the basis of the first cum-first or lucky dip, the TMREIS said on Tuesday. However, intermediate admissions for all categories will be done on the basis of the merit secured in the SSC Public Exams 2023.

Interested minorities and non-minorities can apply through the TMREIS official website http://tmreis.telangana.gov.in/ or the TMREIS mobile application, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

The last date for applying online is on or before January 30. More details can be obtained from the TMREIS website, contact district minorities welfare officers, principal of TMR Institutions or call on 040-23437909.