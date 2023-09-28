TNGO leader wins Ganesh Laddu bid for Rs 40,516 in Mancherial

Ponna Mallaiah, TNGO central committee secretary and forest forum president, won the laddu by quoting the highest price for the sweet offering presented to Lord Ganesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

TNGO leader Ponna Mallaiah carries laddu after winning it in an auction held in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: A leader of Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Association won a Ganesh laddu with a winning bid of Rs 40,516 in an auction at Hi-Tech City Colony here on Thursday.

Ponna Mallaiah, TNGO central committee secretary and forest forum president, won the laddu by quoting the highest price for the sweet offering presented to Lord Ganesh in the colony. He was congratulated by TNGO Mancherial district president Gadiyaram Srihari, associate president Sripath Bapu and others.

Also Read Immersion of Ganesh idols pass off peacefully in Mancherial, Asifabad