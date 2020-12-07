TNGOs’ leader and MPDO of Aswapuram suspended

It might be noted that Srinivasa Rao was recently transferred to Narayanpet district in the wake of allegations of irregularities in TNGO’s Housing Society, Khammam. But he refused to receive the relieving orders issued

Kothagudem: The services of TNGO’s Union leader and MPDO of Aswapuram, Eluri Srinivasa Rao has been placed under suspension following alleged violation of service conduct rules. The Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment (PR&RE), M Raghunandan Rao has issued orders in this connection on Sunday.

It might be noted that Srinivasa Rao was recently transferred to Narayanpet district in the wake of allegations of irregularities in TNGO’s Housing Society, Khammam. But he refused to receive the relieving orders issued by Kothagudem Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer, M Vidyalatha. In addition to that the erring official has left the headquarters without prior permission and has indulged in political activity in violation of Rule 19 of the Telangana Civil Service (Conduct) Rules 1964.

Hence, Srinivasa Rao was suspended with immediate effect, PR&RE Commissioner said while asking the ZP CEO of Kothagudem to serve the suspension orders on the erring official.

