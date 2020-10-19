Token system for cotton purchase in Telangana

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy directed the officials concerned to make fool-proof arrangements to ensure that cotton farmers do not suffer losses due to rains.

Hyderabad: The Agriculture department will issue tokens to farmers for purchase of cotton to prevent unnecessary wait for farmers at the purchase centres to be established by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI). The CCI has agreed to establish the purchase centres at 300 ginning mills and nine market yards across the State.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy who reviewed the arrangements for cotton purchases here on Monday, directed the officials concerned to make fool-proof arrangements to ensure that cotton farmers do not suffer losses due to rains. He wanted them to take measures for necessary tarpaulin covers, godown space and other arrangements at the purchase centres to prevent cotton getting damaged due to rain. He advised farmers to follow token system and avoid unnecessary crowding at purchase centres. He suggested the millers to complete agreements with CCI in advance, for smooth completion of cotton purchases.

The CCI will purchase cotton weighing a quintal at Minimum Support Price of Rs 5,825 per quintal for cotton with eight per cent moisture, Rs 5,766.75 for nine per cent moisture, Rs 5,708.50 for 10 per cent moisture, Rs 5,650.25 for 11 per cent moisture, and Rs 5,582 for 12 per cent moisture. In case of cotton having less moisture content than that recommended by the CCI, an incentive of Rs 116.50 per quintal will be paid for six per cent moisture and Rs 58.25 per quintal for seven per cent moisture in addition to MSP of Rs 5,825 per quintal.

The Minister wanted the Agriculture officials to coordinate within the department and also with other departments to issue tokens to farmers village-wise and make arrangements for purchase of cotton on the appointed date as well as time. He asked them to keep web cameras, fingerprint scanners, moisture content machines, electronic weighing machines, and the equipment operators ready at the purchase centres. He asked the district collectors to constitute the coordination committees for preparing an action plan in this regard. He also suggested that the officials of the Agriculture, Marketing, Police, Transport, Fire, and Legal Metrology coordinate with each other for effective functioning.

