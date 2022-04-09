Tollywood actor Mannava Balayya dies at 92

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:04 PM, Sat - 9 April 22

Hyderabad: Tollywood veteran actor Mannava Balayya passed away at his residence in Yousufguda on Saturday morning. The actor, who was born on April 9 in 1930, reportedly had age-related health issues.

He acted in over 300 films including Malliswari and Annamayya. He worked as a director and producer as well. The film fraternity including celebrities, actors, filmmakers, and singers among others, have been posting on social media to mourn the demise of the actor.

