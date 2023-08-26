Tollywood singer Rahul Sipligunj denies MLA candidacy rumours

Rahul Sipligunj clarified that he has no intention of venturing into the political arena and that the reports suggesting his candidacy for the MLA position from Goshamahal are entirely false

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:30 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a recent statement, Tollywood playback singer Rahul Sipligunj has strongly denied the rumours about his alleged entry into politics. The singer clarified that he has no intention of venturing into the political arena and that the reports suggesting his candidacy for the MLA position from Goshamahal are entirely false.

Addressing his fans and the public, Sipligunj stated, “Hello everyone! I wanted to tell that I am not into any politics, a lot of rumours has come that I am contesting as an MLA from Goshamahal. That is all fake news which is being circulated since the past few days. That is not at all true. I respect all the leaders from all the parties because I am an artist and I have to entertain everyone, and I will for my whole life.”

Sipligunj asserted that his focus remains on his music career and his commitment to the entertainment industry. “I’m only into my music career and I have so much to do in this industry. No one has approached me from any party, neither did I approach anyone. Please stop such kind of rumours, keep supporting me, guys,” he urged his fans.

The singer’s statement has put to rest the speculations that were spreading in recent days.

Also Read Coca Cola to double its investments in Telangana