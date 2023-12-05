TOMCOM recruitment registration drive in Nizamabad on Dec 7

The registration drive would be conducted at the District Employment Office, Shivaji Nagar, ITI Campus, Nizamabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Nizamabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, is conducting a special drive to facilitate overseas recruitment for Nursing in various countries on Thursday.

According to Nizamabad District Employment Officer S Srinivas, the TOMCOM was conducting Registration Drive-Cum- workshops in various districts of the State to provide information about specific nursing and related job opportunities in the country.

There is a large demand for qualified nurses and other healthcare workers in many developed countries such as Australia, Hungary, Romania, Canada, UK, Germany, and other European countries. TOMCOM has partnered with government and private registered agencies in these countries to provide training and language skills and overseas placements to qualified candidates through safe and legal channels.

Interested persons can visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in or contact 8247838789,9849639539,7893566493.